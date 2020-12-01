The Talk Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as Official New Hosts

The Talk is welcoming two familiar faces to its full-time roster.
Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are joining the CBS talk show as new hosts in 2021. They'll replace Marie Osmond, who left last season, and Eve, who is leaving this month, joining Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba starting in January. Both women have been serving as regular guest hosts for several weeks.
Kloots is a former Broadway dancer who runs her own fitness empire and captured the world's attention when she documented her late husband Nick Cordero's bout with COVID-19 earlier this year. He died of complications from the virus in July, and she has since been outspoken about staying positive even in the face of some serious challenges.
"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people," Kloots said in a statement. "I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too."
Welteroth is the best-selling author of the book More Than Enough: Claiming Space For Who You Are No Matter What They Say. She's a judge on Bravo's Project Runway and was the youngest and second ever Black editor in chief at Condé Nast when she was named EIC of Teen Vogue.
"I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk," said Welteroth. "They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world."
The Talk showrunners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews praised their new additions.
"As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women," said Gray.
Krisin added, "Their diverse backgrounds and bright personalities bring an authentic chemistry to the panel. Heather and I, along with Sharon, Sheryl and Carrie Ann, are excited to have these dynamic, intelligent and fearless women connect with our audience and become part of The Talk family."
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl even welcomed the new additions to the series.
"Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we're very excited to have them join the panel," he said. "These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future."
Kloots and Welteroth will make their official debuts as co-hosts on Monday, Jan. 4.
The Talk airs on CBS.