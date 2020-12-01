Formula One's Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton has announced he's tested positive for coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the seven-time Formula One world champion took to Instagram to share the health news with his 21.1 million followers.
"Hi guys. I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," the 35-year-old sports star wrote. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we've been in order to stay safe."
Lewis, who won't be able to race in the Sakir Grand Prix this weekend, continued, "Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I've immediately gone into self-isolation for ten days. I'm gutted not to be able to race the weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others."
The driver also noted, "I'm really lucky that I feel ok with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy. Please look at yourselves out there. You can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive."
According to ESPN, Mercedes F1 Team also released an official statement to confirm Lewis' diagnosis.
"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP," the statement read. "Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme."
The statement continued, "However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest."
The Mercedes Team noted that Lewis will be isolating in Bahrain and the team will announce their plans for a replacement driver for this weekend's race "in due course."