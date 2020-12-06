Demystifying the Movie Magic Behind Lifetime's Biggest Holiday Films

Related : The Magic Behind Lifetime's Holiday Movies

In the world of feature films, the term "movie magic" brings to mind Avatar's bright blue humanoids and Michael Bay's explosive action flicks. But in the realm of holiday films, movie magic is achieved by an actual expertise in optical illusions and sleight of hand—no CGI or stunt doubles required.

As a producer and the Executive of Development for MarVista Entertainment, Julianna Hays knows what it takes to create a movie worthy of Lifetime's massive catalogue of holiday films. In 2020 alone, Lifetime has 30 new seasonal movies on its slate, one of which Julianna executive produced: Christmas Ever After.

The project posed a challenge especially unique to 2020. Julianna and the Christmas Ever After team were tasked with orchestrating a scene in which actors Ali Stroker and Daniel Di Tomasso kiss. The problem? In the Canadian province of Quebec, where the film was being shot, Culture Minister Nathalie Roy explicitly outlawed hugging or kissing in any production because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Roy suggested the use of body doubles, like the actor's real-life significant other, during scenes where its stars got too close for comfort. But Ali and Daniel weren't able to find stand-ins, forcing Julianna and the team of producers to come up with a truly creative (and safe) solution.