Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Break Up

The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer have split.
The couple broke it off after more than two years together, People reports. Johnny, 45, and Alaina, 23, share one son together, 1-year-old Avery. The stars will continue to co-parent, according to the outlet.
Alaina has been in Nashville in recent weeks and last posted on Instagram on Nov. 23, when she celebrated Avery's first birthday. She wrote, "this has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows but even in the hardest moments especially after loosing [sic] ryan, there was a healthy baby boy that needed me and kept me grounded and centered."
The model added in her post, "it's absolutely insane how time flies, watching this little one come into himself is the best gift. I am so grateful for his health and our journey together."
As for Johnny, he has been spending time with musician Randy Houser during quarantine, after he started playing drums for Randy's band a few years ago. The Roseanne alum posted pics at the family farm and the pumpkin patch, with each dad carrying their baby. He said they're both #proudpoppas.
Less than an hour after news broke of the couple's separation, Johnny posted on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 30—but it had nothing to do with his family. The picture showed him on stage at a microphone and was captioned, "Missing the crowds of us all. Be safe, everyone."
E! News has reached out to his reps for confirmation.
He and Alaina made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 People's Choice Awards and later attended the 2019 Golden Globes together.
In April 2019, Johnny announced they were expecting their first child. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," he wrote at the time.
They hosted a very artistic gender reveal party with their closest friends, which the dad called "a day I'll never forget." He and Alaina used blue paint to unveil the baby's sex.
On Dec. 4, Johnny confirmed their son had been born by sharing a pic of Avery's little hands on Instagram.
He previously dated his Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco, who played the Penny to his Leonard until the comedy ended in 2019.
