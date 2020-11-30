Rue Regrets Letting Jules Go in New Euphoria Christmas Special Trailer

Related : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Rue Bennett has got a few regrets.

She probably has more than a few, but there's one in particular that she's upset about in the new trailer for Euphoria's holiday special, which Zendaya premiered on Monday.

At the end of the first season of the HBO drama, Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) were planning to run away together until Rue changed her mind and Jules went without her. Now, Rue's sitting alone in a diner replaying that goodbye, and she called her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) to help her out.

But of course the most exciting part of the trailer is where it says "Emmy Award Winner Zendaya." That's never gonna get old!

The special episode is one of two "bridge" episodes, as Zendaya called them during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that were filmed during the pandemic and serve as a little treat for fans before season two gets underway in 2021.