Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Tribute to her Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

Related : Remembering Paul Walker: E! News Rewind

Paul Walker's memory continues to live on through his daughter, Meadow Rain Walker.

On the 7th anniversary of her father's death, the 22-year-old took to Instagram with a photo from her childhood to reflect on their relationship.

"A silly day to remember in sadness," she wrote alongside the photo of herself sleeping on the chest of the Fast and Furious star. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."

As fans may recall, the movie star passed away in 2013 due to a car crash. Paul was in the passenger seat, with his friend Roger Rodas behind the wheel, who was later determined to be driving at an unsafe speed.

Commander Mike Parker explained back in 2014, "Investigators determined the cause of the fatal solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway conditions." It was reported Roger was driving upwards of 93 mph, although the speed limit of the street they were on was 45 mph.