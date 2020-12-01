Nikki Bella Realizes It's Time for a Difficult Conversation With Artem Chigvintsev

Related : Nikki Dreads Having Difficult Talk With Artem About Future

A harsh reality.

Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are gearing up to welcome their first child on Total Bellas, but as this sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode shows, the mom-to-be is starting to realize they're not as prepared as they should be.

The wake-up call comes mid-tea party with Brie Bella and her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, prompted by Nikki revealing that Artem "has no will."

"Artem doesn't have a will?" Brie says, shocked. "Nicole, he needs to get one. Because you guys aren't married, you really have to kinda sit down and think about all these different little parts."

Brie also warns her twin sister to "come up with a good co-parenting plan, just in case of anything."

Nikki doesn't immediately understand what Brie's alluding to, but when she does, it's clear she doesn't want to imagine the possibility. "Like if we break up?" the former WWE star responds.