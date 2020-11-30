Ice-T Says COVID-19 "Is Not a Game" After Coco's Dad Is Put on "Oxygen Indefinitely"

Related : Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

Ice-T is pleading with Americans to wear a mask.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in parts of the United States, the Law & Order: SVU star shared a health update about Coco's dad, Steve Austin, 63.

"My father-in-law ‘Coco's dad' was a serious ‘No Masker' [when] COVID hit him," Ice-T shared on Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 29. "Pneumonia in both lungs….40 days in ICU close to death….Now he's on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhhh he's a believer now….#COVIDisNotAGame."

Earlier this summer, Coco shared updates on her father's health through Instagram. According to the model, her dad got ill on Father's Day and was admitted to the ICU at Arrowhead Hospital in Arizona shortly after because he was having breathing problems.

In August, he was able to reunite with his extended family when he returned home and was free of COVID-19.

"He is bound to an oxygen machine till who knows when but is very lucky," Coco shared on Aug. 2. "He said being in the hospital for a month was like jail.. No windows. No visitors and laying in one spot and not being able to walk around was getting to him…He also adds you could hear people moan in pain during the night and some people weren't making it ..So sad."