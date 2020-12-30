The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're headed back to Scranton!

Its been more than seven years since we officially said goodbye to our favorite paper company employees. The Office gave it's final farewell after nine seasons in 2013 and the cast has gone on to do some incredible things across the entertainment industry since then.

Mindy Kaling gifted us with The Mindy Project, Late Night and most recently Never Have I Ever. John Krasinki starred in A Quiet Place with his real life wife Emily Blunt, and Steve Carrell is a bonafide movie star. In fact, all of the actors have kept us entertained with their new endeavors both on and off the screen.

In honor of The Office coming to NBCU's streaming service Peacock this Friday, Jan. 1, we're doing a deep dive to see what all your favorite Dunder Mifflin staffers have been up to since the iconic series ended. You'll be quite impressed to see what Toby, Phyllis and more have been up to and what TV and film projects the actors have appeared in.