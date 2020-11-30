Rita Ora Apologizes for Breaking Pandemic Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Related : Watch Rita Ora's Interview on the 2018 E! PCAs Red Carpet

Rita Ora is speaking out after hosting a 30th birthday party in London over the weekend.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the "Anywhere" singer took to her Instagram Story to issue a formal apology for having a large gathering, despite the United Kingdom's current lockdown status amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday," the star, who turned 30 on Nov. 26, wrote. "It was spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…"

The statement continued, "I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

Rita ended the post by noting, "I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hard how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep up safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."