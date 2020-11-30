Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Showing Ellen DeGeneres a NSFW Photo In Public

Related : Alison Brie Talks "GLOW" Transformation at 2019 Globes

Accidents happen, even between strangers.

On the Nov. 30 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alison Brie recalled her cringe-worthy first encounter with Ellen DeGeneres, during which she accidentally showed the host a revealing photo.

"I'm so glad that you remember that we met before even though I feel like it was a little embarrassing for me," the Glow star said. "The nature of our meeting was, you know, I was rushing into the gym and I had been receiving some sort of prank texts that morning. And, you know, I've known our trainer Jason for a while so I share things with him all the time."

The actress continued, "And I came in bursting like, ‘Hey guys, you gotta see what I've been receiving on my phone!' And as I go to show him, there you are, just passing by, you're sort of just lunging by. And you were like, ‘What's going on?' And I whipped around—I think before I realized it was you—I was like, ‘Look at this!' And, you know, it was a photo of a man's nether-regions."