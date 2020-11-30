Kim Kardashian Sums Up 2020 in One Perfect Photo

If you want to sum up 2020 in one photo, just turn to Kim Kardashian.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a pic of herself appearing with her and Kanye West's eldest of their four kids, daughter North West, 7, her cousin and Kourtney Kardashian's 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, and one of their friends. North, wearing a leafy plumeria headband and lei, and Penelope, dressed in a leopard face-printed top and holding a plumeria blossom, look distressed and fussy.
Kim captioned the pic, "2020 as a photo [laughing emoji."
As was the case for most, Kim's year began as expected. The reality star and her family celebrated the New Year's holiday in Wyoming, where they own a $14 million ranch. In February, they got a scare when Chicago fell out of her high chair at home and injured her face, and then had to have stitches.
But then the Coronavirus pandemic erupted in the United States a few weeks later. Stay-at-home orders were issued temporarily in Los Angeles in March, and Kim and her sisters social distanced from each other for a while. She and Kanye spent quality time with their kids, who enjoyed building a fort in their theater room to pass the time.
At one point at the beginning of the pandemic, Kanye contracted COVID-19, Kim revealed in a Grazia magazine interview in October. "It was so scary and unknown," she said. "I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help...I had to go and change his sheets and help him get him out of bed when he wasn't feeling good."
Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian also contracted COVID-19, as revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, whose production continued as the family used iPhones to film themselves.
In the summer, Kanye officially launched a presidential campaign and suffered emotional turmoil. Kim expressed support for her husband on Instagram.
In August, the couple and their kids embarked on a tropical family vacation.
In September, the Kardashian family announced that the upcoming 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be the last.
Then in October, the family embarked on another trip, this time to Colorado. Also that month, Kim celebrated her 40th birthday by chartering a luxury plane and flying herself, her family and her friends to a private island, which drew controversy on social media. She later said on Instagram that the group underwent health checks and quarantines before the trip, adding, "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."
Meanwhile, Kanye gave Kim a special birthday present: a video of a hologram made in the likeness of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. The reality star called the gift a "a special surprise from heaven."
Later in October, Kim and her family celebrated Halloween by transforming their home into a giant pink spider. What did they dress up as? Characters from Netflix's hit docu-series Tiger King.
Because it's 2020. Of course.