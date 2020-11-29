Chadwick Boseman Honored on Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Avengers Tribute Video

Chadwick Boseman's co-stars have paid tribute to the Black Panther star on what would have been his 44th birthday.
The actor died in August after battling colon cancer. On Sunday, Nov. 29, Mark Ruffalo shared on his Instagram a throwback video of Boseman's co-stars surprising and singing "Happy Birthday" to him on the set of Avengers: Infinity War in 2017.
The footage shows Boseman embracing Anthony Mackie, who played Sam Wilson / The Falcon, Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky Barnes, and fellow co-star Danai Gurira, who debuted her character, Okoye, in Black Panther. Main cast members Scarlett Johasson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) and many production crew members are seen clapping, while Boseman is presented with a birthday cake.
"Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman," Ruffalo wrote. "Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."
Ruffalo played Bruce Banner / the Hulk in several Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, which features time travel.
Josh Brolin, who played the villain Thanos in both films, responded to Ruffalo's post with six red heart emojis. Stan reposted the video on his Instagram Story and added five red hearts.
Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan shared a photo of himself hugging Boseman on Instagram, writing, "Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday . Miss you."
Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o also paid tribute to Boseman. She shared a photo of her and her late co-star, writing, "Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman."
Disney also paid tribute to Boseman on his birthday. On the company's streaming service Disney+, the Marvel-branded opening to Black Panther was changed to include footage from Boseman's appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as his character T'Challa's quote to the United Nations in a Black Panther post credits scene: "In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers."
The opening was posted on Marvel's Instagram page, with the caption, "Long live the King. #WakandaForever."
Viola Davis, who starred with Boseman in his final film, the soon-to-be-released Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, also honored the actor. "Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick!" she wrote on Instagram. "You are still so alive to me!! I love you."