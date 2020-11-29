Chadwick Boseman Honored on Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Avengers Tribute Video

Related : Chadwick Boseman Remembered: E! News Rewind

Chadwick Boseman's co-stars have paid tribute to the Black Panther star on what would have been his 44th birthday.

The actor died in August after battling colon cancer. On Sunday, Nov. 29, Mark Ruffalo shared on his Instagram a throwback video of Boseman's co-stars surprising and singing "Happy Birthday" to him on the set of Avengers: Infinity War in 2017.

The footage shows Boseman embracing Anthony Mackie, who played Sam Wilson / The Falcon, Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky Barnes, and fellow co-star Danai Gurira, who debuted her character, Okoye, in Black Panther. Main cast members Scarlett Johasson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) and many production crew members are seen clapping, while Boseman is presented with a birthday cake.

"Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman," Ruffalo wrote. "Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."

Ruffalo played Bruce Banner / the Hulk in several Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, which features time travel.