Camila Cabello Reveals She's "Learned a Lot About Love" With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post has fans saying "My Oh My."
On Saturday, Nov. 28, the 23-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes with a heart-melting message.
"I've learned a lot about love with this guy," the pop star began her caption. "It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you."
"I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," she continued. "It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness—to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."
Camila described love as an instinct and explained that "to be in love means to choose that person over and over again" and "to go through the messy stuff with."
"And that's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection," she shared. "I'm all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!"
In closing, she left her millions of followers with one final note. "So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."
Camila hasn't been the only one to share private details about her romance. Earlier this month, Shawn candidly discussed his relationship and even admitted that he was "on the verge" of ruining things with the "Havana" singer.
"I went through a month where I couldn't really even communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety, and I didn't want her to see me weak," the 22-year-old star said in a podcast interview with Zane Lowe on Nov. 17. "And I was on the verge of ruining our relationship."
He added, "And then when you come out on the other end, and you're like, 'Listen, I'm struggling here. It's hard for me to even say this to you.' And everything starts building and growing and getting stronger, and the roots fortify, and you look around, and you're like, 'Oh, s--t.' Bravery. That's bravery. That's strength."
Shawn said he and Camilla allowed themselves to "give everything more time and space" in their romance so it could blossom organically. From the looks of Camila's latest post, it's clear things have.
The music sensations first met in 2014, however, they didn't spark romance rumors until July 2019. Fast forward to now, and the rest, as they say, is history.