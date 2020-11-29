Rob Kardashian Says He's "Thankful" for Daughter Dream in Heartwarming Post

Related : Rob Kardashian's Sweet 4th Birthday Tribute to Dream

Rob Kardashian is so "thankful" for his daughter.

On Nov. 28, the Arthur George founder posted a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, on Instagram. The reality star captioned the cute photo of Dream in her pajamas "Thankful everyday."

The usually low-key dad has never been shy about his love for his daughter as his Instagram is full of pictures of his daughter. Earlier this month, the dad celebrated Dream's fourth birthday with a cute picture of her hanging out in the pool. He captioned the Instagram photo with, "Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️"

Rob even shared a second post in honor of his child's birthday, writing "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You."

The sole Kardashian brother is such a good dad, he was ranked the top parent in the famous family by sister Kendall Jenner during a "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment on The Late Late Show, hosted by guest Harry Styles, in December 2019.