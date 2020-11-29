Rob Kardashian Says He's "Thankful" for Daughter Dream in Heartwarming Post

Rob Kardashian is so "thankful" for his daughter.
On Nov. 28, the Arthur George founder posted a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, on Instagram. The reality star captioned the cute photo of Dream in her pajamas "Thankful everyday."
The usually low-key dad has never been shy about his love for his daughter as his Instagram is full of pictures of his daughter. Earlier this month, the dad celebrated Dream's fourth birthday with a cute picture of her hanging out in the pool. He captioned the Instagram photo with, "Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️"
Rob even shared a second post in honor of his child's birthday, writing "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You."
The sole Kardashian brother is such a good dad, he was ranked the top parent in the famous family by sister Kendall Jenner during a "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment on The Late Late Show, hosted by guest Harry Styles, in December 2019.
"I mean, I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing," Kendall shared with Harry. "But, I'd say Rob is number one, and then—he's so good to his daughter."
Earlier this year, Rob tried to get full custody of Dream from his ex. However, a judge denied his claim, and Rob and Chyna currently share custody of their daughter.
"All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian," Chyna's lawyer told E! News in February. "Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much."
Though the former couple have had their differences, Chyna recently showed support for Rob's return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, his family's reality series that he has been on and off of over the last decade.
"I think it's a positive thing," Chyna said in video obtained by TooFab. "Yeah, it's dope."