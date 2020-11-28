Clare Crawley Says She Tries to "Rise Above the Negativity" When People "Pass Judgments"

Clare Crawley's world isn't always rosy.
The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28 to share a refreshingly honest post about the downside of fame. The Sacramento, Calif. hairstylist also opened up about how she has been "going through things."
While Clare didn't reveal specific details about what she's been dealing with, she did take a moment to reflect on how her life isn't picture-perfect.
"Hi. It's me, Clare," the reality TV personality began her candid message. "Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you."
"And just like you, I'm going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another," she continued. "Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days."
Clare explained that just because she's appeared on television, she isn't "exempt" from having those off days.
"I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman," she added. "So when you choose to pass judgements [sic] without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."
This isn't the first time the star has discussed negative comments towards her and her relationship with her fiancé Dale Moss.
"I'd be lying if I said it's been easy because I'm human," the star said in an interview with Good Morning America on Nov. 6. "The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened... it just blows my mind... in a world right now where there's so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now."
"Love and this type of thing should not be one of those things," she noted. "So, it kind of blows me away."
However, Clare explained that she understands how "hurt people hurt people."
"If you care enough to go on my social media, go on his social media, take the time to write things out and spread hate, it just really says kind of what's going internally on with them," she added. "So, for me, just want to send them nothing but love."
Now that Clare has found her special someone, Tayshia Adams has stepped in as the new Bachelorette this season. But only time will tell if she finds Mr. Right.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.