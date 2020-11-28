Sarah Fuller Makes Football History as First Woman to Play in Power 5 Game

Related : Matthew McConaughey's Football Skills Saved His Baby's Life

A senior student at Vanderbilt University just made history. On Saturday, Nov. 28, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when the Vanderbilt Commodores played the Missouri University Tigers, according to NBC News.

The 21-year-old Texan is a goalie for the Vanderbilt women's soccer team, but stepped up to help the football team out after players on the team were exposed to the coronavirus and unable to participate in the game. She was called into the game after halftime.

On Nov. 27, Sarah acknowledged her barrier-breaking moment on Twitter, when she revealed she would participate in the game while wearing a football helmet that read "Play like a girl." It was more than just a cute saying, she shared.

"Tomorrow I will be wearing "Play Like a Girl" on the back of my helmet," she wrote. "@iplaylikeagirl is [sic] nonprofit that encourages girls to play sports and get exposure to STEM opportunities."