Watch Norman Reedus Help His and Diane Kruger's Daughter With Her ABCs in Rare Family Video

Give this family an A for Adorable!

On Thanksgiving Day, Diane Kruger posted on her Instagram a video of partner and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus singing the "ABC" song with their daughter, who recently turned 2. The 44-year-old actress did not show the face of their child, whose name has also not been publicly revealed.

"There are many things I'm grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues....this year I'm thankful for being healthy and with my little family," the National Treasure and Inglorious Basterds star wrote on Nov. 26. "Even though I can't help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year...May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish."

Reedus, 51, commented on the video with four red heart emojis.

Hilarie Burton, who is married to his Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and is also set to guest star on the show, wrote, "The cutest family!!!"