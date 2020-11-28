Drake Cuddles With Son Adonis in Touching Post-Thanksgiving Photo

Drake is giving fans a glimpse into his life as a dad, and it's seriously sweet.
On Nov. 27, the "In My Feelings" rapper posted an Instagram photo of him cuddling up to his 3-year-old son Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux.
Fans gushed over the adorable father-son moment.
One wrote, "This is just so beautiful." Another added, "that is the most precious things a father can provide are time, attention, and love." A third shared, "The most important belonging in life - trust me. Love you Aubs."
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, didn't always share details of his relationship with his son with the public. In 2018, Pusha T dropped diss track "The Story of Adidon," in which he claimed that rumors about Drake fathering a child with Sophie were true. Drake later shared that he did have a son on his song "Emotionless," rapping, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid."
But now, the Degrassi alum is no longer hiding. In March, he posted his first pictures of Adonis to Instagram.
"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," Drake captioned his post, which included a slideshow of photos of Adonis with himself and Sophie. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."
In September, he posted a photo of Adonis to commemorate a major milestone.
"First Day Of School," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "The World Is Yours kid."
Although it may have seemed like a bit of a rocky start, there's no denying that Drake always has his son's back—and is here to document all the cutest moments.