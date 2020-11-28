Watch Chrissy Teigen's Heartwarming Thanksgiving Dance With Her Dad and Daughter Luna

Related : Chrissy Teigen Shares Private Details on Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is leaning on her entire family for the holidays following her devastating pregnancy loss in September.

On Black Friday, the model and TV host posted on Instagram a video showing her carrying her and husband John Legend's 4-year-old daughter Luna Stephens while slow dancing with her father, Ron Teigen Jr, in a living room. The little girl then put her arms around her mom and grandfather as Chrissy kissed her dad on the cheek. The video comes after she opened up on social media about her depression since her pregnancy loss in September.

"So happy we got to see papa," the star wrote. "Our household has been super tested for weeks, I think I've had over 50 swabs. nose has HAD IT but so happy it made it safe for papa. We all have to do them so often because John's on a production and I will die if I'm the one responsible for getting THE CAST OF THE VOICE sick. or anyone, of course. anyhoo love you, daddy."

Thanksgiving eve is typically known as the busiest travel day of the year, so days before the holiday rush, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public plea stating that limiting gatherings to people from one household was the safest way to celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Scores of people across the country rushed to get COVID-19 tests beforehand for peace of mind. In addition, casts and crews working on film and TV sets typically get tested two or three times a week.