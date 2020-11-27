Survivor's Sierra Dawn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe Anglim

Related : Jeff Probst Explains New Twists Before "Survivor: Winners at War"

Survivor alums Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.

The reality stars shared the news that Sierra is pregnant with their first baby on Thanksgiving evening. She captioned an adorable photo of her and Joe, "The turkey ain't the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers it's sparkling apple cider from here on out!"

Additionally, Joe shared a lengthy post dedicated his wife, expressing gratitude for her and the life they're creating together. He wrote in part, "Thankyou for your strong spirit. Great full for all of you. For your kindness. Thankyou for choosing us. Thankyou for leading us down the path."

He added, "Thankful for the incredible support of our families friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger."

News of Sierra's pregnancy comes a year after the pair exchanged vows in a Utah wedding. Joe celebrated their first anniversary with an Instagram post that read, "Feels like only yesterday... and in a flash we are already here one year later. There are a million reasons to be thankful for 2020."