Courteney Cox Has the Best Reaction to Those Friends Thanksgiving Memes

Courteney Cox is a Turkey Day icon.
Just ask any Friends fan, and they're sure to recall the 1998 episode in which Courteney's character Monica Geller famously dances around with a whole turkey on her head. The moment continues to be shared in the form of memes and GIFs every Thanksgiving, and this year, the 56-year-old actress herself took part in the fun.
"Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" Courteney said in a video uploaded to Instagram on the holiday. "I hope you're having a great day. I'm feeling so thankful."
"And also, if I get one more god damn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f--king fool," Courteney added in an admittedly more aggressive voice, "I'm just gonna snap!"
But being the hilarious person that she is, Courteney quickly changed her tune and decided to embrace her status. "Anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here ya go," the star said, alluding to what turned out to be her reprising her Friends role.
Before we knew it, Courteney had an actual turkey—which was, of course, wearing similar sunglasses to those from the original Friends episode—on her head and she was recreating Monica's infamous dance as the sitcom's theme song played in the background.
Prior to delivering the performance of a lifetime, Courteney told her followers that she hoped it would make them "happy." And judging by the endless comments and millions of views, that definitely seemed to be the case. Even Courteney's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow chimed in, writing, "You DID THAT!!"
Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Sean Hayes and Isla Fisher also praised the hilarious video.
Thankfully, the Friends fun doesn't end there. The whole gang—including Courteney, Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer—is reuniting in March 2021 for an HBO Max special to honor the show's 25th anniversary.