Amelia Hamlin Says She's "Thankful" for Scott Disick on Thanksgiving

There's no break in keeping up with these two!

On Nov. 26, Amelia Gray Hamlin took time out of her Thanksgiving holiday to post several Instagram Stories of the people closest to her.

Thankful for parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin? Check! Grateful for sister Delilah Belle Hamlin? Absolutely. But perhaps the photo that is raising eyebrows is Amelia's latest selfie with Scott Disick.

"Thankful 4 These PPL," she wrote online while posing alongside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and another friend.

While it could certainly just be a friendly photo, many fans think it's more proof these two are getting serious. After all, the pair has been spending plenty of quality time together in recent weeks.

"Scott's having a good time," a source previously shared with E! News. "He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious. He's having fun with it."