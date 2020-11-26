How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving Engaged

Blake Shelton is celebrating Thanksgiving with his "Honey Bee."
On Nov. 26, The Voice coach took to Instagram and revealed he is celebrating Turkey Day 2020 with his new fiancée Gwen Stefani.
"What a year we've all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for!" Blake wrote on Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving y'all!!!" Gwen would later comment on the post writing, "Love u @blakeshelton gx."
While the couple's plans remain private for now, the musicians were able to make a special appearance virtually at a special restaurant.
According to Ole Red's social media pages, Blake and Gwen crashed the Battle of the Bands by appearing in a video. "I just wanted to poke my head in and wish everybody happy Thanksgiving," Blake shared. "That's Gwen Stefani standing way over there. We started our cooking."
The country singer added, "Be safe and good luck to all the battle of the banders."
In addition to the cheers heard from the restaurant attendees, Ole Red thanked the couple for dropping in to celebrate. "It's always a good night around here when @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani call to check in on us!" the restaurant inspired by Blake shared. "Thanks for crashing Ole Red Battle of the Bands y'all.. good luck with that Thanksgiving dinner!"
It's been an unforgettable year for both Blake and Gwen who continue to work together on the current season of The Voice.
Back on Oct. 27, the couple confirmed on social media that they took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged after five years of dating. And while the duo is in no rush to have a wedding, Blake and Gwen's quotes about one another prove they are ready for marriage.
"Gwen saved my life," Blake previously told Billboard when looking back on his love story. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"
So what's next for the love birds as they continue to call Oklahoma home? If the past is any indication, the couple will continue celebrating the holiday season with plenty of music. After all, this is the duo that collaborated on "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
They will also be giving thanks for finding each other at the perfect time.
"How can I not be [in love]?" Blake shared on Today back in March 2018. "She is the greatest. She is the greatest."