Al Roker Reunites With His “Slippery Nemesis” Butter Man at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is about bringing people together, and this year Al Roker reunited with his buttery nemesis.

Last year, the Today weatherman and co-host of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was working the event when a man in a butter costume—whose alter ego is Donny Willis, a pastor at Westchester Church in Valhalla, New York—stepped into his shot.

"Get out of here, ya butter!" Al said to the man, pushing him away. "Ah! I can't believe it's not butter!"

Later, the butter man caught up to Al again when he was on the parade route, cementing their Thanksgiving rivalry. The moment went viral, with stars like Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing the moment on social media.

Sharing the video of Al pushing the man away, the In the Heights creator tweeted, "Roker did a shove to a butter."

This year, Al and Donny caught up again—but it was a much friendlier exchange this time around.

"Butter is back and better than ever," Al said upon meeting up with Donny on the street. "Donny Willis is reprising his role, and when I say role, I mean 'buttered roll.'"