Christian Serratos Has a Message for Selena Quintanilla Fans That Are Hesitant About Netflix Series

There's more to Netflix's Selena: The Series than meets the eye.
Yes, people may remember Jennifer Lopez's 1997 film by heart, but Selena Quintanilla lived a life full of love and triumph that even a movie couldn't do justice—and that's why Christian Serratos wants Selena fans to give the Netflix show a chance.
She tells The BingE! Club's Erin Lim that because it's a series, the writers are given "so much more time" to paint a fuller picture of who Selena really was.
Christian, who thought she was a super fan prior to taking on the role, adds, "I was pretty well-versed in all things Selena when it came to like her more famous years when she was really taking off in her early 20's. But I learned a lot on this show."
Plus, Christian says that the Quintanilla family's involvement in the series gives "incredible insight into her life before she was the star that we know her to be now."
Besides, what Selena fan wouldn't want to watch a show that is made in honor of her memory? As Christian put it, "You couldn't pay me to not watch something about somebody that I looked up to regardless. Somebody like this who's so well-loved by so many people—I mean, I don't understand why you wouldn't want more time with her."
And for those who aren't familiar with the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer, Christian says she hopes they watch and become fans of the Tejano legend, not just because of her music, but because of the path she paved for future generations, including Christian herself. "I see myself in Selena and grew up watching and admiring her. And I'm just really excited for everybody to see the hard work and perseverance that it took her to gain the success that she gained," the actress reflects. "It wasn't always easy, but she did it with such strength and such grace, and found a place for her where there wasn't always a place and I think that's very relatable for our community and people of color and I'm just really happy to be telling this story again."
Christian learned about Selena's strong will and determination through her extensive research on the singer, which she discusses more in the video above.
Selena: The Series is available to stream December 4 on Netflix.