Jamie Dornan Says He Received "Freaky" Fan Mail Accusing Him of Fathering a Child With Dakota Johnson

Related : "Fifty Shades Darker" Cast Reveals Their Safe Words

It's been more than five years since Jamie Dornan first debuted as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, but he still gets his share of odd fan mail about the role.

The 38-year-old actor, who stars in the upcoming film Wild Mountain Thyme, told Variety that he recently heard from a Fifty Shades fan who was apparently convinced that Dornan had conceived a child with actress Dakota Johnson, known for playing Anastasia Steele in the sexy film trilogy.

According to Dornan, the individual sent him "a collage of photographs of a kid," accompanied by a note. "Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who's 7 years old," the actor continued in the interview that was published on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

"I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson's, and we'd had this baby while we made the first Fifty Shades movie," Dornan said, clearly puzzled by all of this. "It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."