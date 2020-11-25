Jennifer Lopez Poses Completely Nude and Shows Off Sculpted Body in Jaw-Dropping Photo

Related : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

Jennifer Lopez must be trying to set the internet on fire, because the new promotional photo for her new single "In the Morning" is seriously steamy.

The "On the Floor" singer shared the photo of herself completely nude to Instagram on Nov. 25 along with the caption "Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday."

Although the pic is intended to promote her next music venture, the only thing most people could focus on was the 51-year-old star's impressive physique. The comments section was flooded with fire emojis as well as people calling J.Lo a "goddess" and "queen."

"ARE U KIDDING ME?" one commenter wrote. "GIRL UR BODY IS EVERYTHING."

Another added, "ummm can I be her when I grow up."

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who has worked with the Hustlers actress, was particularly impressed, writing in the comments, "If this doesn't break the internet nothing will. WOW!!!!!"

At first glance, it might appear that Jenny from the block is completely nude, but technically, she is wearing something in the photo: her massive engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.