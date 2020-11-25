Meghan MarkleGrammysKelly ClarksonBlack FridayPhotosVideos

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Instant Pots, 23andMe and More

Score deals all week long!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 25, 2020
You can score Black Friday deals all week long on Amazon. From tech to beauty, there's something for everyone's holiday wish-list, so stock up on gifts now.

Below, some of our favorite finds from Amazon's 2020 Black Friday sale that are already available now from Instant Pot, 23andMe and more beloved brands. You can shop new deals daily, so be sure to check back on Amazon.com!

Best Black Friday Deals 2020 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac

This robot vacuum is quiet, has an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and a drop-sensing technology to avoid falls. It recharges automatically.

$230
$150
Amazon

Allure Beauty Box

Allure's Beauty Box with a $100 or more value is selling for only $12, with the membership increasing to $23 a month thereafter. It includes at least three full-size products in every box.

$23
$12
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker Nine in One Six-Quart

Save big on this Instant Pot which comes in several sizes and has nine different uses.

$120
$70
Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Learn about your health, ancestry and traits with this DNA test.

$199
$99
Amazon

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Straightener

This straightener has lots of heat settings and works wonders.

$130
$97
Amazon

T3 Cura Hair Dryer

This blow dryer fights frizz and has five heat settings.

$235
$165
Amazon

Up next, the best Lululemon Black Friday deals 2020.

