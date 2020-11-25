Meghan MarkleGrammysKelly ClarksonBlack FridayPhotosVideos

Meet the Married at First Sight Couples Ready for Love in Season 12

Before Married at First Sight takes over Atlanta, meet the 10 brave strangers ready to say "I Do" and start a new chapter as husband or wife on Lifetime's hit reality show.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 25, 2020 9:14 PMTags
Married at First Sight is headed down south!

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Lifetime confirmed their hit reality show is coming back with a brand-new season based in Atlanta.

Set to premiere in early 2021, season 12 promises to be the most romantic, diverse and surprising yet as ten brave singles meet their new spouse at the altar and enter a legally binding marriage at first sight. 

Plus, in a Married at First Sight first, one groom is close to turning 40 while another has already been divorced. These factors could provide new insights and elements to a journey that continues to create long lasting relationships. In fact, three of the five couples from last season alone remain happily together today.

As Married at First Sight fans know, the season will end with Decision Day where couples have to answer the all-important question: Would they like to stay married or get a divorce?

But before the new season kicks off, E! News would love to introduce you to the couples who will open up their lives for viewers at home. Keep scrolling to learn more about the participants.

And mark your calendars! Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.

LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography
Briana & Vincent

Briana, 28, is done with dating and ready to find her soulmate. She is devoted to the experiment and is ready to give it her all.

Vincent, 27, embraces his Dominican culture, loves music and is ready to find his salsa partner for life.

LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography
Virginia & Erik

Virginia, 26, admits that she has a history of self-sabotaging relationships. But looking ahead, she is ready to overcome her fears and commit to love.  

Erik, 34, has accomplished everything in his life and is ready to start the next chapter with a family. 

LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography
Paige & Chris

Paige, 25, is determined to break the generational curse in her family and be the first to have a successful marriage.

Chris, 27, was raised by Pastors and firmly believes in the power of prayer. He knows God will bring him his wife.

LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography
Haley & Jacob

Haley, 28, is a homeowner, has a dog she loves and admittedly has trust issues she hopes to overcome with help from the experts. 

Jacob, 38, is looking for a deep and meaningful connection and loves the idea of working with experts who have the same goal in mind.

LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography
Clara & Ryan

Clara, 27, had a previous relationship didn't go as planned. Now, she wants to start the next chapter of her life and has no interest in dating around.

Ryan, 29, is hopeful the experts can find him a wife he can build a family with, and finally make his parent's dreams of being grandparents come true.

People was first to reveal this season's couples. 

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

