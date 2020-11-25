Go Inside Paris Hilton's Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Mansion

Related : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Ever wondered what the inside of Paris Hilton's home looks like? Well, here's a close look inside.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the multi-million dollar business woman gave her 1 million YouTube subscribers a tour of "Slivington Manor" in Los Angeles, which has been under renovation for nearly two years.

In the 17-minute video, the 39-year-old walked through the empty rooms as she reminisced about her memories in each. She began in her office and product showroom that "literally looked like a store," which will ultimately be transformed into a wellness room. She then walked through the kitchen, dining room, and what will soon-to-be her new office.

In the master bedroom, the pop culture icon recalled the former closet full of shoes attached to the room.

"This is depressing," Paris said as she realized her bedroom balcony was deconstructed. "If you haven't seen what this room looked like before, it was literally like paradise."