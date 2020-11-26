Meghan MarkleGrammysKelly ClarksonBlack FridayPhotosVideos

BaubleBar's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Are Unbelievable!

Score 25% off sitewide and get Lily Collins and Lizzo's favorite jewelry pieces for half the price.

By Emily Spain Nov 26, 2020 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: BaubleBar Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal

Calling all bling lovers!

Celeb-loved jewelry brand BaubleBar is offering jaw-dropping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals! Starting today through Dec.1, enjoy a 25% discount sitewide. But wait, it gets better! 

Have you ever wanted to emulate Lily Collins or Brie Larson's style? Now's your chance! Their must-have Pisa bracelets from BaubleBar are now on sale for only $15. Yes, $15! And what about wanting to feel good as hell like Lizzo? She regularly wears BaubleBar's mini Hera necklace which is part of BaubleBar's Cyber Monday sale starting on Monday, Nov. 30. You can get the trendy necklace for only $15. Talk about some door busting, computer key slamming deals!

Scroll below to check out the Pisa bracelets and mini Hera and Gia necklaces.

Pisa Bracelet

BaubleBar's best-selling Pisa bracelets are only $15 (usually $26- $32)! Now you can get the bracelet stack of your dreams without feeling guilty.

 

$26-32
$15
BaubleBar

Mini Hera and Gia Necklace

Score the best-selling Hera Gold-plated brass necklaces for $15 each (usually $42) or 14K gold vermeil for $30 each (usually $72)! Just imagine the reaction you'll get when you give the gift of these beautiful necklaces this season.

$42
$15
BaubleBar

