Counting On's Jinger Duggar Welcomes Baby Girl One Year After Suffering Miscarriage

The Duggars have a lot to be thankful for this year!

Counting On stars Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are the proud new parents of daughter Evangeline Jo Vuolo. The two shared the exciting news with fans making the announcement on their Instagram pages on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Jinger, 26, wrote alongside a photo of her and Evangeline, "We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!" Jeremy, 33, followed suit with an adorable photo of a confused Evangeline, remarking on what a whirlwind years it's been.

"Welcome to 2020, Evangeline Jo," he captioned the sweet picture. "Understandably, she's skeptical." The couple is also parents to 2-year-old daughter Felicity Vuolo.

Sadly, one year ago Jinger also suffered a miscarriage."The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy told People in May. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."