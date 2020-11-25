Meghan MarkleGrammysKelly ClarksonBlack FridayPhotosVideos

Here's How To Score the Viral 'Amazon Coat' for Free From Olay on Cyber Monday

It's the collab we never knew we needed.

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 25, 2020
Every once in a while, an affordable Amazon find goes viral, and that's exactly what happened to Orolay's pocket-heavy winter coat. It took over the New York City sidewalks, even capturing the attention of The New York Times. Now, "the Amazon coat" is joining into its first ever brand partnership with Olay, and better yet, you can score it for free.

Here's how: Simply spend $150 or more on the Olay site on Cyber Monday, and the Orolay coat in a limited-edition, red Olay design (worth $150 or more) will be added to your cart for free, while supplies last.  

Best Black Friday Deals 2020 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

So come Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, be sure to pop on over to Olay.com to pick up your free winter coat!

Up next, this $65 waterproof ski jacket has 3,743 five-star Amazon reviews.

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Heigl Just Heard What Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Means

2

Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Creating Grammys Drama With Nicki Minaj

3

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

