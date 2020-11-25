GrammysDWTSTaylor SwiftBlack FridayPhotosVideos

Watch The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Seek Redemption After Spelling Fail

After failing Tayshia Adams' "grown-ass man" challenge on The Bachelorette, Bennett Jordan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put his skills to the test.

Bennett Jordan, The BacheloretteABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan is ready for redemption.

After struggling with a pop quiz on a recent group date, the Harvard alum appeared on the Nov. 24th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put his skills to the test.

In case you missed it, Bennett and his fellow suitors participated in the "grown-ass man" challenge during last week's episode of The Bachelorette. At one point, Tayshia Adams and Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon asked the guys a number of math and spelling questions. However, Bennett missed a few. For instance, he misspelled the word "limousine" and failed some of the math problems.

Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel was willing to give Bennett another chance and grilled him on several subjects.

"I've been hearing a lot from people from Harvard and across the board, you know, hating on it," the season 16 celeb said. "But, I'm here to redeem myself tonight."

They started with spelling, and the late-night host asked Bennett to correctly spell "chlamydia," which he did. The wealth management consultant proceeded to ace the math and vocabulary portions and unscrambled letters to spell out the word "boner." As he declared, "Nailed it!"

For the final question, Bennett had to correctly spell Tayshia's name, which he did. In the end, he got a perfect score on Jimmy's exam. 

"I needed that," Bennett said. "Thank you very much."

Watch the video to see Jimmy put him to the test.

