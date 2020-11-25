Watch The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Seek Redemption After Spelling Fail

The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan is ready for redemption.

After struggling with a pop quiz on a recent group date, the Harvard alum appeared on the Nov. 24th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put his skills to the test.

In case you missed it, Bennett and his fellow suitors participated in the "grown-ass man" challenge during last week's episode of The Bachelorette. At one point, Tayshia Adams and Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon asked the guys a number of math and spelling questions. However, Bennett missed a few. For instance, he misspelled the word "limousine" and failed some of the math problems.

Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel was willing to give Bennett another chance and grilled him on several subjects.

"I've been hearing a lot from people from Harvard and across the board, you know, hating on it," the season 16 celeb said. "But, I'm here to redeem myself tonight."