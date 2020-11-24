Iggy Azalea Says She's "Pissed the F--k Off" Over Ex Playboi Carti's Cryptic Tweet

Related : Iggy Azalea Shares First Pics of Son Onyx, Reveals Split From Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea is not hiding her feelings about Playboi Carti's recent tweet.

Both members of the former couple, who are parents to newborn son Onyx, appeared to air grievances on social media on Monday, Nov. 24. The drama began when Carti tweeted, "i told da bit shut up! My son crying."

About eight hours later, Iggy retweeted Carti and added, "Did you?"

Later that night, the 30-year-old "Fancy" star tweeted, "I just spoke to my sons father and apparently that isn't meant to be about me. Apparently."

Then, in the wee hours of Tuesday, Nov. 24, she'd seemingly had enough with fans who were messaging her about Carti's apparent tweet about their son.

"y'all wrong as hell for your dumb ass Lil tweets," Iggy wrote. "Why I gotta log on and see my name dragged in dirt over a random cryptic ass tweet, that hasn't got shit to do with me! For WHAT!? I mind my business. I hope your Mac & cheese burns in the oven on Thursday. Night!"