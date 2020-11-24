Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe has some precious news: She's engaged!
The Oscar-nominated actress shared the personal news with fans on Tuesday, Nov. 24, confirming she's set to tie the knot with her boyfriend of more than a year, Brandon Frankel.
"It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. "The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."
The Empire alum went on to share all the ways Frankel is her partner. "@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me," she explained. "Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!"
Along with her sweet message, the actress also showed off her new sparkler in a video and photo.
Frankel, who handles strategic partnerships in music at Cameo, excitedly shared the news on his Instagram page. "I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES'! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I've ever known," he gushed in a caption. "I couldn't imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring] on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby."
He also shared pictures of his proposal setting, including rose petals on a bed, balloons that spelled out "WILL YOU MARRY ME" and a tag for their cat that read, "WILL YOU MARRY MY DADDY?"
Back in 2017, the bride-to-be revealed what she was looking for in her ideal man. "I'm not very superficial. I like really funny guys, I like guys who are smart, I like people that read, I like people that have really interesting things to do, I like people that really enjoy their jobs," she told People. "I don't want somebody who's like constantly stressed and in a state of their life that they don't want to be in — you've got to be upwardly mobile; that's emotionally, spiritually, physically and monetarily."
It looks like these two are officially ready to enter into a new stage of life: marriage. For more famous couples preparing to tie the knot, check out E!'s gallery of 2020 celebrity engagements here.