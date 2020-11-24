Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby

Related : "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 4: No Snooki & New Drama

We have a baby situation!

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino had big news to share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars revealed they are expecting a baby. "Our biggest blessing is on its way," Lauren revealed on Instagram when announcing her due date of May 2021.

As you likely could have guessed, the couple's extended MTV family couldn't hide their excitement in the comments section. "Soooo excited for you guys!!!" Deena Nicole Cortese gushed. "You deserve all the happiness in the world! Pregnancy buddies."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote, "LOVE YOU BOTH. Sooo sooo excited for you" while Jenni "JWoww" Farley added, "OH My GODDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!"

Just one year ago, Mike and Lauren appeared on Strahan, Sara & Keke and revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage. They would also open up about their journey to parenthood on Jersey Shore.