Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby

We have a baby situation!
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino had big news to share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars revealed they are expecting a baby. "Our biggest blessing is on its way," Lauren revealed on Instagram when announcing her due date of May 2021.
As you likely could have guessed, the couple's extended MTV family couldn't hide their excitement in the comments section. "Soooo excited for you guys!!!" Deena Nicole Cortese gushed. "You deserve all the happiness in the world! Pregnancy buddies."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote, "LOVE YOU BOTH. Sooo sooo excited for you" while Jenni "JWoww" Farley added, "OH My GODDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!"
Just one year ago, Mike and Lauren appeared on Strahan, Sara & Keke and revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage. They would also open up about their journey to parenthood on Jersey Shore.
"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing," Lauren recalled. "I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life—and especially the challenging things we've gone through. If I didn't have my faith, I wouldn't be here. So, it was hard. It was really difficult."
Most recently on the Nov. 19 episode of Jersey Shore, Mike and Lauren met with doctors to discuss expanding their family.
Through the ups and downs, the couple has remained positive in their road to parenthood. In fact, both Mike and Lauren expressed their hopes of having several children when the time is right.
"We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier, but it gets expensive!" Lauren previously told People. "So we'll have to see."
Mike added, "But one at a time, for sure."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.