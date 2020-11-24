Chrishell Stause Sets the Record Straight on Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Chrishell Stause is putting the rumors to rest.
The Selling Sunset star addressed the relentless speculation concerning her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, while guest-hosting E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," Chrishell told E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart. "So we're just friends."
That said, she understands where DWTS fans are coming from.
"I get it," the real estate agent explained. "I've been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that."
Following her reunion with Gleb at last night's DWTS finale, Chrishell joked on Daily Pop that she tried to keep her distance from him.
"I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she recalled while laughing. "Social distance! Blame it on COVID."
The speculation about Chrishell and Gleb began when he and his wife, fellow ballroom dancer Elena Samodanova, announced they were splitting after 14 years of marriage on Nov. 6.
Fans theorized a potential romance between Gleb and Chrishell might've been the cause, but Chrishell, whose gone through a public divorce of her own with Justin Hartley, immediately denied this, writing on Instagram that she was "saddened" to hear of Gleb's separation while also emphasizing that they have a "strong supportive friendship, but nothing more."
Gleb also shut down the romance rumors, telling E! News on Nov. 7 that he "will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed."
Like Chrishell did, Gleb reiterated that his relationship with the reality TV personality has always been "strictly platonic."
Elena has never explicitly accused Gleb and Chrishell of having an affair, though she did tell People, "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."
Thankfully for Chrishell, once she said what she needed to about the drama while co-hosting Daily Pop, she was able to move on to much more exciting topics—like the possibility of her becoming the Bachelorette!
Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night Programming, revealed back in October that Chrishell was considered for the role over a decade ago.
But would she be up for it?
"Oh my gosh, I don't know," Chrishell responded when Carissa posed the question. "I mean, listen, at this point, I'm open to whatever. I'm keeping my options open, let's put it that way."
However, she made a good point: "I guess we'll have to see. I have a different job over at Netflix. I don't know how well they would play in the sandbox together."
A girl can dream, right?