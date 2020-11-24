John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Son Ben to Celebrate His 10th Birthday

Related : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is celebrating son Benjamin Travolta's milestone birthday.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the Face/Off star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with his 10-year-old son in honor of his special day. Along with the sweet picture, showing John hugging Ben, the Oscar nominee wrote, "Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!"

The 66-year-old actor shares two children Benjamin and Ella Bleu Travolta, 20, with his late wife Kelly Preston. Their first child, Jett Travolta, died in 2009 at the age 16 from a seizure during a family vacation.

As fans may recall, Kelly passed away in July at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with cancer. In a statement shared by John on Instagram at the time, the actor died on the morning of Sunday, July 12.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."