See Kaitlyn Bristowe's Boyfriend Jason Tartick Pop Champagne After Her Dancing With the Stars Win

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a whole new reason to feel rosy—she just won Dancing With the Stars!

The Bachelorette alum and her dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev were awarded the mirrorball trophy during the season 29 finale on Monday, Nov. 23. Of course, nobody was more thrilled for the 35-year-old reality star than her boyfriend, Jason Tartick. The 32-year-old posted a video of himself celebrating Kaitlyn's victory on Instagram.

The clip showed Jason and stylist Lo VonRumpf waiting for the final results to be revealed. At this point, it was down to Kaitlyn and Artem and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

"Say it!" Jason exclaimed as he waited for host Tyra Banks to declare the winner. "Say it! Say it!"

After Tyra named Kaitlyn and Artem the champions, Jason shouted with joy and popped a bottle of champagne—all while playing (what else?) Queen's "We Are the Champions." He then proceeded to jump up and down with excitement and just stare at the TV. He also later FaceTimed with Kaitlyn's mom.

"I just can't stop crying!" she said. "What's wrong with me?"