Glee's Amber Riley Is Engaged to Boyfriend Desean Black: See Her Ring

Amber Riley is starting a new chapter in her life.

The Glee star took to her social media late Monday, Nov. 23, to share that she's happily engaged to her boyfriend, entrepreneur Desean Black. "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," the 34-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo with her fiancé. "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black."

Amber, who portrayed Mercedes Jones on the hit musical series, added, "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!"

The bride-to-be also showed off her gorgeous diamond ring in a video on her Instagram page, holding it up to the camera for fans to see.