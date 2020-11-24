Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Names a Winner

Dancing With the Stars has a new winner, and boy did she work for it.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev just won season 29 of the ABC dance competition, proving Bachelor Nation is an unstoppable force. Kaitlyn's been campaigning for this gig for five years and Artem has never won in his nine seasons as a pro, and now they've got a huge shiny trophy to show for a season full of hard work and even a couple of injuries. They deserve this!
Kaitlyn succeeds fellow Bachelorette Hannah Brown as the reigning champ.
Nev Schulman landed in second place in the finals, with Nelly in third and Justina Machado in fourth place.
Only the last five minutes of the finale were spent giving results, and the rest of it was spent dancing.
While former cast members watched from the rafters, the finalists re-performed dances from earlier in the season and then showed off their freestyles, all of which were incredible. Kaitlyn went with a Moulin Rouge theme that saw her descending from the ceiling in a swing, and there wasn't much anyone could do to beat that.
Another standout moment of the night involved Nelly performing a medley of his hits that triggered middle school dance flashbacks that were so vivid we genuinely had to take a little break to recover. Nelly may not have won, but he certainly didn't lose.
And now, for the last time, check out all of the scores from season 29!
