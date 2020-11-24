Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Names a Winner

Dancing With the Stars revealed its season 29 champion on Monday, Nov. 23.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Nelly, Dancing With The StarsABC/Kelsey McNeal

Dancing With the Stars has a new winner, and boy did she work for it. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev just won season 29 of the ABC dance competition, proving Bachelor Nation is an unstoppable force. Kaitlyn's been campaigning for this gig for five years and Artem has never won in his nine seasons as a pro, and now they've got a huge shiny trophy to show for a season full of hard work and even a couple of injuries. They deserve this!

Kaitlyn succeeds fellow Bachelorette Hannah Brown as the reigning champ. 

Nev Schulman landed in second place in the finals, with Nelly in third and Justina Machado in fourth place. 

Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

Only the last five minutes of the finale were spent giving results, and the rest of it was spent dancing. 

While former cast members watched from the rafters, the finalists re-performed dances from earlier in the season and then showed off their freestyles, all of which were incredible. Kaitlyn went with a Moulin Rouge theme that saw her descending from the ceiling in a swing, and there wasn't much anyone could do to beat that. 

Another standout moment of the night involved Nelly performing a medley of his hits that triggered middle school dance flashbacks that were so vivid we genuinely had to take a little break to recover. Nelly may not have won, but he certainly didn't lose. 

And now, for the last time, check out all of the scores from season 29! 

ABC/Laretta Houston
1. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 24 points
Week 8: 25 + 3 points
Week 9: 30 points
Week 10: 30 + 30 points 
Week 11: 30 + 30 points

Total: 346 out of 395

ABC/Laretta Houston
2. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 26 points
Week 7: 30 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points
Week 9: 27 + 2 points
Week 10: 30 + 30 points 
Week 11: 30 + 30 points

Total: 350 out of 395

ABC/Laretta Houston
3. Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 24 points
Week 7: 27 points 
Week 8: 21 + 2 points
Week 9: 24 points 
Week 10: 26 + 30 points
Week 11: 27 + 30 points

Total: 308 out of 395

ABC/Laretta Houston
4. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 27 + 2 points
Week 9: 24 + 2 points 
Week 10: 28 + 30 points 
Week 11: 30 + 30 points

Total: 333 out of 395

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 22 points
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points
Week 9: 30 points
Week 10: 27 + 30 points 

Total: 279 points out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 18 points 
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 25 + 2 points
Week 9: 27 + 2 points
Week 10: 27 + 30 points

Total: 264 out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 3 points
Week 9: 23 + 2 points 

Total: 211 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points
Week 6: 24 points 
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 2 points

Total: 170 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
WITHDRAWN: Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 25 points 
Week 7: 25 points

Total: 153 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 22 points 

Total: 155 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points
Week 6: 21 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

