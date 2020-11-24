Kaitlyn Bristowe Praises ''Incredible'' Nikki Bella as She Reflects on DWTS Journey

Related : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev Talk Family Support

Kaitlyn Bristowe saved the last dance for those who supported her Dancing With the Stars journey.

As the season 29 finale got underway on Monday night, the former Bachelorette dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her cheerleaders: boyfriend Jason Tartick, pro partner Artem Chigvintsev and perhaps most notably, Artem's fianceé, Nikki Bella.

Nikki has been candid about what it's like to see Artem share the spotlight with Kaitlyn on DWTS, especially as the couple is forced to spend more time apart so soon after the birth of their son due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

But as Kaitlyn sees it, she and Artem would have never made it this far in the competition without her support.

"This is the last time I'll bug you for votes because THIS IS FOR THE MIRRORBALL," the reality TV star shared on social media. "This is for 19 year old Kaitlyn who was told she wasn't a good enough dancer. For Artem's first finale, baby and fiancée."