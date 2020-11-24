Chrishell Stause Reunites With Gleb Savchenko for Dancing With the Stars Finale

After weeks of fighting off unfounded dating rumors, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are back in the ballroom.
The former Dancing With the Stars partners were spotted together at the show's finale on Monday, Nov. 23. After Kaitlyn Bristowe's first performance, the cameras panned to Chrishell and Gleb, who applauded Kaitlyn's tango.
Both stars posted pics of the reunion on their Instagram Story, with Chrishell telling fans, "I'm excited to see everybody again... I missed it here," while she got her hair and makeup done in the trailer.
Over on Gleb's Story, he shared some of their fun banter as they sat in the audience. "Would you do a dance tonight?" he asked the 39-year-old. She said, "No, I'm not dancing tonight." When he prompted, "Would you?" the Selling Sunset star laughed and said, "Right now, just pull something out of my ass? No!" You heard it straight from the source—they're solely observers tonight.
And to make the reunion even grander, Jeannie Mai also made an appearance after the surgery that forced her bow out of the season early. On Nov. 16, she updated viewers by saying, "Getting stronger with each day."
As for Chrishell and Gleb, fans know they were eliminated on Nov. 2, but that wasn't the end of the story. Just four days later, Gleb shockingly announced his split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage.
Chrishell, who has gone through a public divorce of her own with Justin Hartley, immediately denied she was the cause of Gleb's divorce. She wrote on Instagram that she was "saddened" to hear of Gleb's separation and emphasized that they have a "strong supportive friendship, but nothing more."
They've continued to deny there's anything romantic between them. In fact, Gleb told E! News on Nov. 7 that he "will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed." He reiterated that his relationship with Chrishell has always been "strictly platonic."
The 37-year-old dancing pro explained, "Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."
Cheryl Burke even had to weigh in. She gave her two cents on her podcast by saying, "Just because they dry hump on TV guys doesn't mean it's real." Touché.
