Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Enjoys Date Night With Love & Hip Hop Star Nikki Mudarris

Related : "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 4: No Snooki & New Drama

Vinny Guadagnino might be taking a new shot at love.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star was spotted getting dinner with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Nikki Mudarris at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Nikki wore a turtleneck top with a diamond necklace, while Vinny had on a dark jacket with white Nikes. The duo attempted to go undercover by wearing masks, but paparazzi spotted the pair exiting the restaurant together.

Prior to his date night with Nikki, the 33-year-old star of A Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny had gotten flirty on social media earlier this year with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago.

"That's a nice view," Vinny commented on a bikini Instagram post that Francesca shared in July. The pair were spotted together at a New York City restaurant later that month.

Nikki's previous relationships with Safaree Samuels and model Rosa Acosta have been explored on Love & Hip Hop.

But whether or not Vinny is embarking on a new romance or keeping things strictly platonic with Nikki, he's just as busy with work lately. The season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired last week, and Vinny joined fellow co-stars Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who announced her departure from the MTV reality series in December, was not in the season 4 premiere but may appear later in the run.