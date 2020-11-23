Chloe x Halle Want to Build a Snowman in Disney Holiday Singalong Sneak Peek

Would you build a snowman if Chloe x Halle asked?
The musical duo are getting a little chilly next week for The Disney Holiday Singalong, a variety special packed with cozy, wintery performances from a whole bunch of stars. Chloe and Halle Bailey are performing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at their snowy number.
Disney appears to have stepped things up since their early-pandemic singalongs, which mostly featured stars singing from their own homes. Chloe and Halle are performing on an actual set with a snowman who appears to have already been built, and their wardrobe even matches the snowy vibes in color, if not in practicality.
It makes little sense that Chloe is wearing a crop top and shorts while future Disney Princess Halle is wearing a giant, incredible puffy coat, but that's Disney magic for you.
The Disney Holiday Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will include both individual performances and a tribute to Broadway, featuring the casts of The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen from the New Amsterdam Theatre.
Other performances include:
Andrea Bocelli - "Silent Night"
BTS - "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
Michael Bublé - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"
Ciara - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
Chloe x Halle - "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert - "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"
Julianne Hough - "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"
Adam Lambert - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
Leslie Odom Jr. - "What's This?"
Katy Perry - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"
P!NK - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"
Kerry Washington - "Joy to the World"
The special airs Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.