Martha Stewart's Holiday Gift Guide Proves She Knows Best All Season Long

Leave it to Martha Stewart to find the perfect gift for us.
Whether you're looking for home decor tips or delicious recipes, the lifestyle expert knows all when it comes to making the most of any holiday celebration.
And with Christmas and Hanukkah right around the corner, we had to ask Martha how she plans to celebrate the festive season.
"My family lives in New York and I live in Bedford," Martha exclusively shared with E! News. "Getting together is a big deal for us. We're still trying to figure out if we can travel or not, but we're looking forward to just being together."
As planning continues, Martha was generous enough to share her top gift picks for the holidays. From bottles of wine to cozy sweaters, it's safe to say Martha Knows Best.
Martha Stewart Cake Perfection Cookbook and Decorating Set
Martha's beautiful new cookbook focuses on the art of cakes, offering more than 100 recipes for all occasions with exciting flavors, innovative designs and demystified techniques. In this collection created exclusively for igourmet, Martha and her team of food editors have personally hand-picked all of her favorite baking essentials.
The Martha Stewart Everyday Closet System
Gift your loved one a fabulous and seamless closet, entertainment center, pantry or desk renovation this holiday season! The Everyday System is a first-ever modular storage collection designed by Martha in collaboration with California Closets! Modern metal and eco-friendly wood combine with beautiful details to create a solution that adapts and grows to meet your needs. Exclusive Martha Stewart accessories in iconic colors that match the system—such as premium hangers, trays and collapsible bins—are sold separately.
Martha Stewart Everyday Women's Button Cowl Neck Tunic Sweater
If details are everything, you can count on this button cowl neck tunic sweater to be your go-to top all winter long. With a dressed-up style and everyday ease, the cowl neck provides a cozy feeling and the tunic length and drop shoulder will make it one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. Colors available in Heather Grey, Heather Oatmeal and Black. Sizing available in S—XXL.
Martha Stewart Ombre Faux Fur Throw
Add cozy comfort to your room with the Ombre Faux Fur Throw from the Martha Stewart Collection.
Martha Stewart 4-Qt. Green Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Ideal for baking casseroles, browning meats or slow-cooking stews, this 4-quart round Dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection moves easily from oven to table while providing lasting beauty and performance.
Martha Stewart Poinsettia Tea Pot
Tea service takes on an elegant air with this porcelain teapot from the Martha Stewart Collection, featuring a rich red poinsettia motif with gold-tone accents.
Martha Stewart Wine Co. 12 Bottles of Wine with Gift Bags
Unbottle the cheer! These 12 bottles of Martha Stewart curated wine are perfect for sharing and pairing at your holiday table, but they're also a prime pick for weeknight unwinding. With the included gift bags, they make an amazing gift, too! This set includes 12 750-ml bottles of wine and 12 gift bags. Available to order in all red, all white or mixed.
Martha Stewart Collection Printed Cotton Flannel 4-Pc. King Sheet Set
Add a fresh look to your bedroom with the printed cotton flannel sheet set from the Martha Stewart Collection, featuring a vibrant printed pattern atop a soft cotton fabric. Includes fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Martha Stewart Blend 2-lb Regular Whole Bean Coffee
Start your day off with a smooth, mellow and easy-drinking cup o' Joe with Martha's blend. From Martha Stewart by Barrie House. Smooth and mellow, sweet and well-balanced.
Martha Stewart Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights
Designed by Martha exclusively for Wayfair, this pre-lit realistic-looking Down Swept Alpine Christmas tree—including a stand-in burlap bag base—is perfect for your holiday décor with its natural fresh-cut-tree look. The tree comes pre-strung with clear incandescent lights to create a warm glow in your home. Available in 3ft, 4ft or 5ft.
Martha Stewart Charlie 4-Sided Bolster Bed
The perfect gift for a pet lover. Dogs come in all shapes in sizes and their dog bed is a very important place for your pup to snuggle. This item also features a removable cover.
Martha Stewart 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Non-Stick Cookware Set
This set of thoughtfully-designed cookware is made from high-grade 18/10 stainless steel. These pots and pans feature 3-ply encapsulated aluminum bases that distribute heat evenly for hotspot-free results. The non-reactive steel surface won't interfere with flavors and cleans easily, especially ideal for acidic ingredients like tomato sauce. And double-riveted cast handles resist heat and provide cool comfortable grips, allowing easy transport from the stovetop to the oven, to the table. Perfect for a wide range of recipes and cooking styles, this versatile set will serve you right, whether you're a veteran chef or simply looking to expand your culinary horizons.
