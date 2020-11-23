Miley Cyrus Says She's 2 Weeks Sober Again After She "Fell Off" Sobriety During COVID-19

Related : Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa's "Prisoner" Vid Joins Sexiest List

Miley Cyrus is once again opening up about her relationship with alcohol.

The "Prisoner" singer revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on Monday, Nov. 23, that she's now two weeks sober after she admittedly "fell off" her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f--king sober,' and I didn't," Cyrus, who just turned 28, explained. "I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time."

She added that she's trying to come to terms with things peacefully, noting, "One of the things I've used is 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"