Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale 2020 Is Already Here!

Save up to 50% off women's clothing, men's clothing, kids' clothing, home and beauty items.

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 23, 2020 11:47 PMTags
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is already here this year online, with up to 50% off more than 1,000 women's clothing, men's clothing, kids' clothing, home and beauty items through Dec. 1. 

Below, some of our best finds from Ugg, Kendra Scott and more of our favorite brands from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Shop quick before the good stuff sells out!

Best Black Friday Deals 2020 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Hanky Panky Five-Pack Original Rise Thongs

Hanky Panky's quality is unparalleled, and you're saving 40% of these comfy thongs.

$110
$66
Nordstrom

Kendra Scott Chelsea Pendant Necklace

How gorgeous is the stone framed in a halo of pavé on this gold-plated necklace?

$75
$45
Nordstrom

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Your feet will be toasty in these gray mini Uggs.

$150
$100
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

This pointy-toed over-the-knee boot has a walkable heel and comes in another hue too.

$130
$80
Nordstrom

Cece Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater

We're obsessed with the bobble-stitched sleeves on this sweater that comes in other hues too.

$89
$50
Nordstrom

Ugg Juno Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This faux-fur throw blanket is a perfectly cozy statement piece for your home.

$98
$70
Nordstrom

All Saints Incense City Eau de Parfum

This unisex eau de parfum has warm and spicy notes of incense. 

$79
$55
Nordstrom

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot

MAC's paint pots make for a great eyeshadow base, or also shine alone.

$23
$16
Nordstrom

Up next, the best Black Friday beauty deals 2020

